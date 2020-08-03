Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires 6,347 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.97. 163,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,437,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

