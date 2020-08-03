Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 116,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 126,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.