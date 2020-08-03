Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $492,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $98.42. 196,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

