Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $809,915,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $404,759,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 23.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $274,918,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $846.94.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $54.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,485.09. 7,931,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,406,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,259.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.49, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $24,705,348. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

