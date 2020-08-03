Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 190.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 590,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 170,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

