SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Short Interest Update

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 13,980,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SYY stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. 142,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.98. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

