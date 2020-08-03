TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.25-1.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Shares of TTWO traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,114,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

