Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Target by 1,045.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 73,446 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock worth $16,783,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Cfra raised their price target on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $127.96. 182,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

