Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $54.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,485.09. 7,931,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,406,188. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,259.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.62. The company has a market cap of $276.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.49, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $984.00 to $1,658.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $846.94.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $24,705,348 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

