Thomas J. Aaron Purchases 1,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.36. 50,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,752. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

