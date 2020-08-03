TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1.22 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00035123 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,196.34 or 0.98128755 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000759 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00162497 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004020 BTC.

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,389,674 coins and its circulating supply is 21,389,662 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

