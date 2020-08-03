Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,336,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,055,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Total by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after acquiring an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 3,447.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 466,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Total by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 454,241 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,737. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

