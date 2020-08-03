Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti cut shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Trueblue stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.42. 263,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,524. Trueblue has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $565.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $358.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. Trueblue had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Trueblue by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 94,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Trueblue by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

