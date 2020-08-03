Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 108,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,231. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 95,280 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

