U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $4.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday. B. Riley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,023,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 100.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 582,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 3,517.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 891,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 866,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 122,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 1,467,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $262.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

