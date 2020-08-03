UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $270,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,167. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.