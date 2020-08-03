UBS Group AG Buys 256,766 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.66% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $142,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,507,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

VOE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.10. The company had a trading volume of 404,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,249. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

