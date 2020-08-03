UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.83% of Ameriprise Financial worth $335,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,824,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 95.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.70. 19,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

