UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,778 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.94% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $628,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.18. 952,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,154. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $295.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.