UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.58% of iShares MBS ETF worth $126,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,981,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 580,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.69. 1,044,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,779. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.