UBS Group AG Has $123.89 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 332.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.91% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $123,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,035.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,893,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229,943 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,976.9% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,680,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,278,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,706,000 after acquiring an additional 435,551 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 406,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,777. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

