UBS Group AG Has $146.53 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,284,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Travelers Companies worth $146,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.39. The stock had a trading volume of 67,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.42.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.76.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

