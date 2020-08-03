UBS Group AG Has $161.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $161,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 224,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,804. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.75. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

