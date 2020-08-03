UBS Group AG Has $181.28 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,998 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $181,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 292.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,049. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st.

