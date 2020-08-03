UBS Group AG Has $217.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.86% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $217,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

VOT traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,133. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $177.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

