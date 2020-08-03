UBS Group AG Has $382.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Gold Trust worth $382,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 255.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 122,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,708,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,272,102. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

