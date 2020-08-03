UBS Group AG Has $405.33 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,225,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $405,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,501 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

