UBS Group AG Has $495.52 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,902,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,565,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.43% of Texas Instruments worth $495,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 193,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,890. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

