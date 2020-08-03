UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.51% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $156,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,233,000.

VBK traded up $3.25 on Monday, hitting $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,177. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $212.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

