UBS Group AG Purchases 1,020,091 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.38% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $282,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,899. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

