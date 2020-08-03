UBS Group AG Sells 30,136 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Automatic Data Processing worth $131,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,466,000 after purchasing an additional 289,810 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,301. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average is $150.95. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

