UBS Group AG Sells 31,423 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $128,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,519,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 182,829 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,131.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 87,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.07. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $221.17.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

