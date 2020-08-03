UBS Group AG Sells 498,202 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,202 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $320,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,330,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,493,000 after buying an additional 27,680 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 605,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 591,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,734,000 after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.14. 65,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

