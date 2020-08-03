UBS Group AG Sells 508,879 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 508,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $404,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.72.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.50. The company had a trading volume of 189,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

