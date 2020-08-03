UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.53% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $439,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.80. 8,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,289. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

