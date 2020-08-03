UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,431 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.85% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $184,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,333. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

