UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.70. 92,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average of $283.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.