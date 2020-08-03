USDK (USDK) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. USDK has a market cap of $28.60 million and $73.51 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.02034611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00109958 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

