V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.92 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.28 or 0.05299859 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002200 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008227 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.