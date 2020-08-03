V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.92 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00042098 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $603.28 or 0.05299859 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002761 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052798 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031232 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008227 BTC.
V-ID Token Profile
Buying and Selling V-ID
V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.