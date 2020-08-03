Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.91. 2,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,418. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $112.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

