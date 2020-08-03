Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $40,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,228,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 231,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 426,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621,893. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.