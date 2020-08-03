Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,806 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $52,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 502,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 106,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

