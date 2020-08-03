Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,043,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.34. 836,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

