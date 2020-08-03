Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.28. 37,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,446. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

