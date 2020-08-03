Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $50.63. 9,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,529. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56.

