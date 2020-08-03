Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,716,000 after buying an additional 49,063 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,555,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 78,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $302.72. 95,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

