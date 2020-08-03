Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $293.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $327.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $263.00 to $274.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $295.00.

7/20/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $298.00 to $328.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $295.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $277.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $290.00 to $330.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $285.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/12/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2020 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.52 on Monday, hitting $279.52. 1,697,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 298,102 shares of company stock valued at $82,576,787. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

