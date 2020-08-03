Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.69. 682,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $370.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.