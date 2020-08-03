Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,754 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.69. 682,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

