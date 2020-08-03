Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 687,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Truehand Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 27,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,896,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,936. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

